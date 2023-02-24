Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-$11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.19. 196,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,723. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

