Mask Network Price Tops $3.69 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00015881 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $251.55 million and $107.85 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00427447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,579.09 or 0.28314868 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

