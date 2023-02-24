Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) is Worth Venture Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the quarter. Materion accounts for approximately 2.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Materion worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

