Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. 927,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,602.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $484,965. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

