Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.09-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $34-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.70 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Matterport Price Performance
NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,904. The stock has a market cap of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
