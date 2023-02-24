Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.09-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $34-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.70 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,904. The stock has a market cap of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

