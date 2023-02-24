McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.66. 383,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,447. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

