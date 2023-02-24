Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC cut its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $2,109,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Knowles by 222.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 43.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 417,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 156,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

