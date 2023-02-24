Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.2 %

APAM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 184,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,110. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

