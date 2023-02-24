Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,780 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after acquiring an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,018. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -405.31%.

