Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,832 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.66. 2,146,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.