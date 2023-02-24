Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $922,000 Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 93,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

