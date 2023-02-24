Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 0.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. The company had a trading volume of 516,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

