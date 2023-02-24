Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Douglas Dynamics comprises 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Drystone LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,595. The firm has a market cap of $864.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.