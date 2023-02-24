MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $9.80 on Friday, hitting $1,146.06. 731,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,219. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,031.82 and its 200 day moving average is $949.78. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

