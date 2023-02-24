MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $152.28 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $34.24 or 0.00147636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00218166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.50 or 0.99980131 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.1536292 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,905,894.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

