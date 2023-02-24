Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.19 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

