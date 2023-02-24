MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.92 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

