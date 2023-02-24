Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.