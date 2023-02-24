Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.74 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,254. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 1,194,804 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

