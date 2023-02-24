Mizuho Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $45.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.05.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 2.2 %

RingCentral stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $133.41.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,068 shares of company stock worth $2,210,102 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.