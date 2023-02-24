Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 1,307,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,644,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

