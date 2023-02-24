Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.53 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.67). Approximately 279,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 240,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.66).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.48. The company has a market cap of £149.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,780.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.