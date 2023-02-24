Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,603,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. 5,985,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
