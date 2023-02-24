Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,603,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. 5,985,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

