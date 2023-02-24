Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 12,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146. The company has a market cap of $94.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
