Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Moody’s stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,224. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

