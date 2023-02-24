Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Mount Rainier Acquisition worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNER. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RNER stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,873. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

