Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,872.88

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £118.73 ($142.98) and traded as low as £116.60 ($140.41). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £119 ($143.30), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of £118.67 and a 200 day moving average of £119.40. The stock has a market cap of £460.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,452.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 97.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,426.74%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.