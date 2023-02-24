MovieBloc Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.91 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $60.97 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

