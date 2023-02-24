NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

