National Bankshares Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Insider Activity

About TransAlta

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.