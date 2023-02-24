National Bankshares Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

AGI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.71. 499,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total value of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

