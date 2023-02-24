National Bankshares Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

