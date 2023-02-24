Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,318.75 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $1,318.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00218993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00104423 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,572,201 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.