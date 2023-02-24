Nebulas Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $234,261.33 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,667,631 coins and its circulating supply is 64,155,829 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

