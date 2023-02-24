Needham & Company LLC Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.