Needham & Company LLC Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 378,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,641. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
