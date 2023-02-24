Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0057 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $225.73 million and $18.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,080.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00396032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00091108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00653552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00571040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00178225 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,298,539,330 coins and its circulating supply is 39,778,602,333 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

