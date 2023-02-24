NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.38. 32,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 560.02, a current ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $95,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.