NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Shares of NICE traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,023. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

