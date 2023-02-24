Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.58 EPS.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
NOMD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 549,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,138. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.