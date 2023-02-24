Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.58 EPS.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 549,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,138. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

