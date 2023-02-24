Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-3% yr/yr to ~$2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

NDSN traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.32. 238,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,585. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

