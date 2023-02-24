NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Achieves $103.01 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $103.01 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

