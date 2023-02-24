NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk Sells 53,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 6th, Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 52,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $533,000.00.

Shares of SMR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 217,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,138. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

