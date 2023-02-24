NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s 6th Largest Position

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,275.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,435,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,224,820. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $578.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

