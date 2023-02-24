NXM 24-Hour Volume Tops $84,310.75 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $50.52 or 0.00217848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $333.15 million and approximately $84,310.75 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00043474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.77267648 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,378.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

