OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 2,794,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

