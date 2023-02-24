OKB One Day Volume Hits $63.32 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. OKB has a total market cap of $12.32 billion and $63.32 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $49.95 or 0.00216081 BTC on major exchanges.
OKB Token Profile
OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.
