OKB Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, OKB has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for $48.55 or 0.00210002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.97 billion and $64.57 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00426307 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,548.80 or 0.28239352 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.