Olin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Olin has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Olin to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Olin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,352. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,037,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 425,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 425,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

