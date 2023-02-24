OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0012 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $222,163.61 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

